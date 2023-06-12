Zillow (ZG) Unveils New Solution To Support Real Estate Agents

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG recently introduced enhanced software package — Appointment Center by Showtime+. The software solution will support real estate agents with various tools and boost their business outlook in the current uncertain housing market. The solution come at just $15 per month that enriches agents with essential data and reporting tools that expedite the pricing strategy. This enables them to enhance client experience, drive efficiency and generate more business in less time.



The Appointment Center features 24/7 access to live appointment specialists, provides agents with immediate scheduling support, eliminating the monotonous process of setting up appointments. The Appointment Center promptly answers showing requests within 20 seconds and provides buyers with the flexibility to schedule showings at their preferred time.



Zillow’s report suggests a large portion of buyers and sellers think local market knowledge is crucial knowledge for any real estate agent. The company’s Target market analysis offers valuable market insights in a user-friendly format and provides data regarding various price ranges that are receiving the most showings in the market. This enables agents to set the right list price. Pricing benchmark reports help agents with comprehensive data and charts related to prices, show activity and duration on the market, price reduction data and supply and demand indicators. These features facilitate effective pricing discussions and guide agents to determine appropriate pricing strategies for their clients.



The company is focused on developing innovative tools at low prices that drive more value to agents are brokers. ShowingTime+ offer manager allows agents to deliver an easy-to-understand comparison of various offers to a seller. It ensures well-organized communication among listing agents, buyers and sellers during the offering process.



Zillow Group is committed to support its agents and clients with the addition of enhanced features in the Appointment Center. The company aims to launch the next-generation ShowingTime+ app with advanced capabilities. The enhanced ShowingTime+ product suite will have an adaptable design, with features like offline mode to support agents working with poor connectivity, new calendar views and more.



Zillow Group provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. The company focuses on home lifecycle, which include renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Zillow Group offers a complete suite of marketing software and technology solutions to aid real estate, rental and mortgage professionals make the best use of business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers.



Its growing user base and visitors is the primary factor that helps it generate significant revenues. Users are shifting to the Internet and mobile devices for real estate information. Management noted that the high visitor rate was backed by improvement in product lines, which increased its app downloads. The increase in visitors is a positive as it enhances the probability of generating leads for agent advertisers.



The stock has improved 37% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 16%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

