Zillow (ZG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zillow Group (ZG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 55.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $649.76 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zillow metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential' should come in at $415.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $11.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Mortgages' reaching $50.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rentals' of $172.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Average Monthly Unique Users' to reach 215.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 204.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Mobile Applications and Websites - Visits' to come in at 2.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.06 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Zillow have returned -16% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, ZG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.