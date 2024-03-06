Zillow (ZG) Partners Realtor.com to Boost Rental Experience

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG recently inked a definitive agreement with Realtor.com to be the sole provider of multifamily rental listings on its website, allowing it to extend its reach to millions of renters. Per the agreement, Zillow rental listings of 25 units or more shall be showcased on Realtor.com as part of the endorsement process.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Realtor.com is a virtual real estate platform that provides information about properties, real estate agents and the home-buying and selling process. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for individuals interested in buying, selling, or renting properties. Exclusive advertisement of Zillow’s multifamily listings in the open platform is expected to reach a wider range of audience, increasing rental revenue growth.



The incorporation of Zillow 3D Home tours, innovative floor plans and demonstration videos powered by Zillow's marketplace of listings is likely to boost visitor experience on the digital platform. The data will cushion Realtor.com's ongoing rental content sourced from direct relationships with single-family and low-rise rentals landlords, plus content from multiple listing services across the nation.



The collaboration is expected to increase user engagement on the platform. The initiative to broadcast its listings on the online real estate portal is likely to benefit Zillow by giving it an edge over other players in the market. Renters, as well as property management firms and landlords, will have access to the robust features of both platforms.



Zillow provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. The company focuses on the home lifecycle, which includes renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Zillow offers a complete suite of marketing software and technology solutions to aid real estate, rental and mortgage professionals in making the best use of business opportunities and connecting with millions of consumers.



The company’s growing user base and visitors are the primary factors that help it generate significant revenues. Users are shifting to the Internet and mobile devices for real estate information. Management noted that the high visitor rate was backed by improvements in product lines, which increased its app downloads. The increase in visitors is a positive as it enhances the probability of generating leads for agent advertisers.



The stock has soared 27.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 42.2%.



