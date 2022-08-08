Zillow (ZG) Outpaces Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2

Zillow Group, Inc ZG reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by incremental improvements to Zillow’s apps and sites that drove growth in the share of connections from tour requests to nearly 50%, up from 33% last year. However, share price fell post earnings release on lower guidance by the company.

Quarter Details

GAAP net income in the quarter was $8 million or an income of 3 cents per share compared with a net income of $10 million or an income of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income during the quarter was 47 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.

Revenues reported in the quarter were $1,009 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $989 million but declining 23% from the prior-year quarter. The Home segment generated $505 million in revenues compared with $777 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a decline of 35%. The IMT segment generated $475 million in revenues compared with $476 million in the prior-year quarter, down 0.2%. This was because Premier Agent revenue decreased 5%, which was impacted by macro housing market factors, including interest rates, home price increases and tight inventory levels. The mortgages segment generated $29 million in revenues compared with $57 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a decrease of 49%.

Operating Details

During the quarter, Zillow recorded a gross profit of $443 million compared with $538 million in the prior-year quarter, implying a decrease of 17.7%. The operating expenses during the quarter were $425 million, down 10.7% from $476 million. The adjusted EBITDA was $164 million compared with $183 million in the prior-year quarter, implying a decline of 10.4%. This was primarily due to lower adjusted EBITDA in the IMT segment.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first six months of 2022, Zillow generated $4,255 million cash from operating activities against $158 million cash utilization in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $2,181 million in cash and cash equivalents with $150 million of lease liabilities, net of current portion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Zillow, for its IMT segment, expects a 12% year-over-year revenue decline at the midpoint of their outlook range. Within the IMT segment, the company expects Premier Agent revenues to be between $275 million and $295 million, down 21% year over year at the midpoint of its outlook range. Revenues for Mortgages segment is expected to be between $22 million and $27 million. The company expects Mortgage segment EBITDA to incur a loss of $31-$26 million based on expected market conditions and additional investments to build tools and technology for both customers and agents.

