Zillow (ZG) Launches AI-Driven Features to Assist Listing Agents

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG recently unveiled Listing Showcase, an immersive, AI-powered feature that aims to support agents in securing more listings, attracting serious buyers and accelerating the sale of homes. The Listing Showcase feature will be offered as a subscription and will be accessible to a limited number of agents. Sellers working with Listing Showcase agents have an advantage as their homes will receive higher visibility in home shoppers' personalized search results.



The newest addition in the ShowingTime+ suite immensely empowers agents and brokers in navigating the uncertain and dynamic real estate market, enhances their reach to potential homebuyers and provides a superior experience to sellers.



According to a study conducted by Zillow, listings with interactive floor plans receive more eyeballs and have a 10% more likelihood of going pending within 30 days. The solution from ShowingTime+ equips agents with the necessary tools to effectively highlight and display the best features of the home. AI assists in selecting high-resolution scrolling images based on buyer preferences and organizing room-by-room photos and interactive floor plans.



Moreover, agents will have access to various AI-generated insights pertaining to various home facts and features that are relevant to home buyers. Agents retain complete authority over customization options for the listing.



By offering 3D tours and drone photography, this feature enables buyers to virtually explore and gain a comprehensive understanding of the home.



Zillow provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. The company focuses on home lifecycle, which includes renting, buying, selling, financing and home improvement. Zillow offers a complete suite of marketing software and technology solutions to aid real estate, rental and mortgage professionals make the best use of business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers.



The company’s growing user base and visitors is the primary factor that helps it generate significant revenues. Users are shifting to the Internet and mobile devices for real estate information. Management noted that the high visitor rate was backed by improvements in product lines, which increased its app downloads. The increase in visitors is a positive as it enhances the probability of generating leads for agent advertisers.



The stock has improved 49.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.2%.



