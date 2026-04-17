Zillow Unveils Buzz Index to Identify Features Liked by Home Buyers

Zillow Group Z recently introduced Zillow Buzz Index (“ZBI”), a metric that helps sellers identify design details and architectural features that attract buyers. This will help sellers to capitalize on trending styles and designs, thereby improving client engagement.

With ZBI, sellers can gain insight into homes that are seeing multiple clicks, saves and revisits. Through this, sellers can emphasize designs that are witnessing buyer interest. This will aid faster conversions and likely sales above list price.

ZBI helps buyers as well. Buyers will be able to identify homes with high-buzz features and can opt for the right asset as per their suitability and requirements. They can also arrange for financing of the same.

Moreover, Zillow Preview can very well complement this strategy, as creating an early buzz before listing through it aids in garnering buyers’ feedback. The seller and their agents accordingly refine the pricing, positioning and marketing strategy before going live.

Wrapping Up on Zillow

Zillow provides several marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry. Each of these products and solutions is designed to yield an incremental revenue opportunity per transaction. At the same time, these are focused on improving the company’s consumer funnel by capturing consumer demand and connecting it to the partner network.

Overall, ZBI enhances Zillow’s ecosystem of tech-driven real estate solutions, improving customer engagement, boosting site traffic and strengthening the ability to connect demand with its partner network.

However, macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures are expected to impact Zillow’s performance. High competition, and rising sales and marketing spending will keep its margins under pressure.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 4.7% against the industry's growth of 12.6%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Crown Castle Inc. CCI and Prologis PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $4.43, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.6%.

The consensus estimate for PLD’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.14, which calls for an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.