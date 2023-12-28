Zillow sues rivals over software that schedules property showings

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Real estate website Zillow ZG.O has sued two home-listing services, accusing them of unlawfully scheming to curb competition in Arizona for scheduling software and related tools that agents use to show properties to potential buyers.

Zillow and subsidiary ShowingTime in a lawsuit in Arizona federal court alleged Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service conspired with another service to boycott Zillow’s scheduling company. The antitrust lawsuit, dated Dec. 22, was made public on Wednesday.

The legal wrangling puts a spotlight on a key part of home-buying: “multiple listing services,” or MLS. Most homes for sale in the United States appear on a listing service.

Zillow accused Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service and Multiple Listing Service of trying to hinder real estate agents’ ability to choose a showing tool. Zillow said home buyers in parts of Arizona could face delays in setting up an appointment to see a house.

In a statement, Zillow’s Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer, said the lawsuit was a challenge to the Arizona services' “authority to advantage their own products from which they stand to profit.”

Michelle Shelton, chair of the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service board of trustees, in an email on Thursday said the organization will “fully dispute the allegations.”

The lawsuit said the pair of Arizona listing services formed their own showing platform, Aligned Showings, with the intent to steer tens of thousands of real estate agents in the Phoenix area to use it.

The case appeared to be the first that Seattle-based Zillow has filed against a listing service. Zillow said a Milwaukee-area listing platform also planned to sideline ShowingTime.

Zillow’s ShowingTime, which launched in 1999 and was acquired by Zillow in 2021, “saves agents countless hours that might otherwise be spent manually scheduling tours,” the lawsuit said.

ShowingTime lets a prospective buyer who is using Zillow’s website “to see real-time availability to schedule a showing in as little as 1 to 2 minutes,” according to the lawsuit.

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service had said it would remove ShowingTime by Dec. 27.

Zillow in its lawsuit said it wants “to be given a fair opportunity to compete on the merits with defendants’ showing management platform.”

The case is Zillow Group Inc and ShowingTime.com LLC v. Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Arizona, 2:23-cv-02701-MTL.

For plaintiffs: Beau Buffier and Eric Tuttle of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati; and David Rosenbaum of Osborn Maledon

For defendants: No appearances yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

