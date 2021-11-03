Zillow Stock Under Pressure, Is the Dip Buyable?

Zillow (Z) stock has been under considerable selling pressure as of late, plunging about 25% today after a rough quarter, and 37% in the past three trading days.

Indeed, the quarter was salt in the wounds of investors, as they barely had the chance to digest Zillow's exit from its home-buying business. The big move will cause around 25% of its staff to be laid off.

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma also believes that 66% of homes are worth less than what Zillow paid. With around $540 million worth of write-downs to be expected from Zillow's big pivot, headlines are overwhelmingly negative, as Z stock continues to descend further into the abyss.

Now that Zillow is ready to move on from its risky home-buying venture, and with the stock already pummelled, I think shares now represent a great contrarian play for those willing to embrace volatility.

With the stock in the mid $60 range, I am bullish on Zillow. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Despite the perfect storm of negatives, I think shares have fallen too far, too fast. Moreover, the decision to leave its home-buying business behind could prove to be a wise move over the longer term.

Zillow Exits from Home Buying

Undoubtedly, the decision to buy and sell homes was a questionable and perilous one, to begin with.

I was never a big fan of Zillow's decision to get into the home-flipping business, given the unpredictable nature of home price fluctuations and the potential for significant write-downs in the event of a severe structural recession.

Flipping homes was an incredibly risky and expensive endeavor that set the stage for rampant volatility. The home-buying business essentially turned an intriguing tech innovator into a name that was more tied to housing prices. Indeed, flipping homes is much easier said than done, especially since the company was bound to run into a recession or housing downturn eventually.

While the decision to ditch home-buying was a shocker to some, the writing seemed to be on the wall, with the company pulling the brakes on its iBuying business around a month ago.

The Case for Buying the Dip

If anything, the now modest valuation and the removal of the volatility-inducing home-buying business make Zillow that much more investable. As negative momentum picks up, though, investors would be wise to scale into a position rather than reaching to catch the falling knife. There are still big question marks as to where the company goes from here.

There are no easy answers for Zillow. The company made its fair share of mistakes, and the stock has been dealt a pretty harsh punishment. Many investors are not going to be quick to forgive such mistakes.

While the company could surrender some ground to competitors, one should not discount its ability to bounce back as it explores new growth levers, a vast majority of which are likely to be far less risky than the home-buying business.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Zillow has a Hold consensus rating, based on two Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Zillow price target of $110.50 implies 68.4% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $85.00 per share to a high of $130.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Zillow Stock

Although write-downs will be a tough pill for investors to swallow, the long-term outlook still seems somewhat decent. Over time, more people are likely to embrace the new-age way of buying and selling homes.

The company is still on the cutting edge of innovation, and the market opportunity remains considerable. Zillow has also grown to become a respected, go-to brand in the industry, so investors shouldn't expect users to jump ship just because of Zillow's idiosyncratic fumble.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

