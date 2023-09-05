Zillow, rival home-listing site REX to face off at trial

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Home-listing platform Zillow ZG.O wants a U.S. judge in Seattle to limit the information jurors can hear when it clashes at a trial later this month with a defunct rival company that accuses the real-estate marketplace giant of driving it out of business.

Zillow's attorneys and lawyers for REX - Real Estate Exchange on Friday made competing demands to a judge about what topics and arguments should be off limits at the trial set to begin on Sept. 18.

REX said in its lawsuit that changes to Zillow's website in 2021 made it harder for prospective home buyers to see REX's listings, confused consumers and forced the company out of business. U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly recently narrowed the scope of REX's claims, knocking out an antitrust allegation against Zillow but leaving false-advertising and consumer protection claims.

An expert for REX has said the company had a $444 million valuation when it went out of business last year. Zillow's attorneys in their filing asked Zilly to exclude that figure from the trial, saying it was not an "appropriate measure" of alleged damages for REX's claims.

In a statement, a Zillow spokesperson said the dismissal of REX's antitrust claim "was a big step towards us prevailing in this case given their main argument has been tossed." Zillow said REX failed "for reasons unrelated to Zillow."

A representative for REX and lawyers for the company did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Lawyers for the companies are set to appear at a hearing on Friday. Zillow has denied REX's allegations and called them "baseless."

REX's lawyers said they will show the jury that REX was a "disruptor" in the residential real estate industry that wanted to save consumers thousands of dollars or more by eliminating or reducing a certain commission that home sellers are required to offer to buyer brokers.

That commission rule was promulgated by the National Association of Realtors, which is not a defendant.

REX operated outside of the association's member-operated "multiple listing services" that show residential real estate for sale. REX has argued that Zillow's website redesign relegated such non-member listings to a secondary "other" tab on the site.

"If you are not on Zillow, which is the 800-pound gorilla of aggregator websites, you are cut off from a necessary marketing channel," a lawyer for REX said at a recent hearing in the case.

Zillow's lawyers want the court to bar REX's "prejudicial" argument that the commission rule led to higher rates in the U.S. compared to other countries.

Zillow also wants to bar REX from calling Zillow CEO Rich Barton as a trial witness. Barton was deposed for several hours in May.

The case is REX - Real Estate Exchange Inc v. Zillow Inc, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, 2:21-CV-00312-TSZ.

For REX: Carl Goldfarb of Boies Schiller Flexner

For Zillow: Aravind Swaminathan of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe; Jay Jurata of Dechert

