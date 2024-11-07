Zillow price target raised to $78 from $61 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Zillow (Z) to $78 from $61 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Zillow reported strong Q3 results and provided a solid Q4 guide that was better than feared, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Zillow’s strong execution, as evidenced by its strong performance in recent quarters, gives it increased confidence in Zillow’s ability to continue to outperform the industry.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on Z:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.