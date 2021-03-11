Zillow Launches Hiring Spree to Increase Its Workforce by 40%

Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) is about to become a much larger company. The operator of the popular real estate portal announced on Thursday that it plans to enlarge its employee rolls by over 2,000 people, or about 40% over the current level. It will do this with a nationwide hiring binge aimed at drafting new workers in a variety of roles.

In its announcement, Zillow pointed out that many of the open positions are either remote-work or hybrid jobs. The company didn't hesitate to claim that it was one of the first to offer an extended work-from-home option for scores of its employees during the pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images.

As for the current job openings, potential applicants can view these and apply at Zillow's careers site.

The company said that the new hiring push is "sparked by a year of impressive growth across the business and a historic year in the real estate industry."

Although the pandemic has damaged many aspects of the global economy, the real estate market has been a notable exception.

Mandatory and voluntary stay-in-place orders and the closure of many businesses during the outbreak have kept people confined to their residences. This is inspiring them to buy more-comfortable homes, or to feather their existing nests. Additionally, interest rates remain very close to historically low levels, which makes mortgages for even pricier homes affordable for many would-be homeowners.

Investors are taking the news of Zillow's expansion quite positively. Both classes of the company's stock closed well higher than the S&P 500 index on Thursday.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zillow Group (A shares) and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

