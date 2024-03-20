Zillow Is Now in Pole Position in a $1 Trillion Market

The housing market was rocked last week when the National Association of Realtors announced a plan to separate buyers' fees from MLS listings. That could open the door for Zillow to become the aggregator of home listings nationwide, which would open up over $1 trillion in annual transactions for not only listing but also adjacent services. Travis Hoium covers the super app in the video below.

Travis Hoium has positions in Spotify Technology and Zillow Group.

