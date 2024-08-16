Zillow Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in Z usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Zillow Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $187,936, and 6 are calls, amounting to $251,762.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $65.0 for Zillow Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.42 $2.17 $2.29 $65.00 $59.0K 6.1K 0 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $55.00 $54.5K 5.1K 121 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $52.50 $53.9K 826 109 Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.09 $2.29 $65.00 $43.5K 6.1K 450 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $47.50 $40.8K 5 116

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zillow Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Zillow Gr Trading volume stands at 1,232,947, with Z's price down by -0.15%, positioned at $53.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

