Zillow Group's Q3 EPS Lags Estimates, Revenues Grow Y/Y

Zillow Group Z reported its third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. However, the figure increased 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Results reflected higher for-sale revenues and rental revenues year over year. However, an increased cost of revenues undermined the results to some extent.

Total revenues of $676 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $669 million. The figure improved 16.4% year over year.

Zillow Group’s Q3 in Detail

For-sale revenues reported during the third quarter were higher by 9.9% at $488 million. Residential revenues of $435 million increased 7.4% year over year, aided by growth in the company’s agent and software offerings and within its new construction marketplace. Mortgage revenues were 35.9% higher year over year at $53 million, backed by a 57% increment in purchase loan origination volume to $1.3 billion.

Rental revenues grew 41.5% year over year to $174 million, led by multifamily revenue growth of 62% year over year in the third quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 200 basis points to 24% of revenues at $165 million, led by better-than-expected revenue growth and cost discipline.

Online traffic on Zillow Group’s mobile applications and sites was higher by 7% year over year to 250 million average monthly unique users. Visits improved 4% year over year to 2.5 billion.

However, the cost of revenues grew 32.1% year over year to $185 million due to an increase in lead acquisition costs related to strategic partnerships and ad-serving costs to support the growth of its rental marketplace.

Balance Sheet of Zillow Group

Zillow exited the third quarter of 2025 with $1.4 billion in cash and investments, up from $1.2 billion at the prior quarter's end.

Z’s 2025 Outlook

Zillow expects its fourth-quarter 2025 total revenues in the range of $645-655 million and adjusted EBITDA between $145 and $155 million.

Fourth-quarter for-sale revenues are expected to increase in the high single digits, driven by residential revenue growth on similar lines to the third quarter and mortgage revenue growth of around 20%, with continued purchase origination volume growth of more than 40%.

Rental revenues are anticipated to rise more than 45% year over year, driven by accelerated multifamily revenue growth.

The company expects its adjusted EBITDA expenses to be around $500 million, a decrease from the third quarter due to normal seasonality.

For 2025, management projects mid-teens revenue growth year over year and rental revenue growth of around 40% year over year. The company expects to have adjusted margin expansion year over year and a positive GAAP net income.

Zillow Group’s Zacks Rank

Zillow Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zillow Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zillow Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zillow Group, Inc. Quote

Performance of Another Real Estate Market Stock

CBRE Group Inc. CBRE reported third-quarter 2025 core EPS of $1.61, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47. The reported figure also increased 34.2% year over year.

Results reflected year-over-year revenue growth across most of its business segments except the Real Estate Investments segment. CBRE’s resilient businesses generated net revenue growth of 14%, surpassing the 13% increase in its transactional businesses.

Upcoming Earnings Release

We now look forward to the earnings release of another REIT — Jones Lang LaSalle JLL — which is slated to report on Nov. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s third-quarter 2025 EPS stands at $4.24, indicating a 21.1% increase year over year. JLL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.