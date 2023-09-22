Zillow Group (ZG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.58, changing hands as low as $43.96 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.2135 per share, with $55.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.16.

