Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Zillow Group ZG reported third-quarter 2019 non-GAAP loss of 12 cents per share narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. However, the company had reported earnings of 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues soared 117% year over year to $745.2 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714 million.



Strong improvement in Homes segment and momentum in Premier Agent business primarily drove year-over-year growth. Further, robust demand for Zillow Offers facilitated top-line improvement.



Shares Up on Promising 2019 View



In the pre-market, shares of Zillow Group are up 10.7% following better-than-expected results and promising revenue guidance for fourth-quarter and 2019.



Management expects fourth-quarter 2019 revenues to be in the range of $790-$825 million, the lower end of which is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently pegged at $763 million.



Further, for 2019, the company expects 2019 revenues to be in the range of $2.589-$2.624 billion, the lower end of which is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently pegged at $2.53 billion.







Notably, Zillow Group stock has returned 10.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.1%.



Revenue Details



Homes segment revenues (51.6% of total revenues) came in at $384.6 million, surging from the year-ago reported figure of $11 million. During the quarter under review, Zillow Group bought 2,291 homes and sold 1,211 homes. In the third quarter, the company received more than 80,000 Zillow Offers seller requests.



In the third quarter, Zillow Offers commenced operations across eight new markets, Portland, Nashville, Miami, San Diego, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. The company operates in 21 markets.



IMT segment revenues (45%) improved 7% year over year and came in at $335.3 million during the reported quarter on robust Premier Agent Business.



Premier Agent revenues came in at $240.7 million, improving approximately 3% year over year.



Rentals revenues improved 19% on a year-over-year basis to $44.4 million.



Other revenues came in at $50.2 million, up 15% year over year.



Mortgages segment revenues (3.4%) increased 37% year over year to reach $25.3 million. The year-over-year increase can primarily be attributed to higher revenues from Zillow Home Loans.



Key Metrics



During the reported quarter, traffic increased 5% year over year to 195.6 million average monthly unique users. Visits improved 11% year over year to approximately 2.105 billion.



Margins



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues came in at 2% as compared with 19% reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for Homes segment came in at (18%) compared with (122%) reported in the year-ago quarter. The same for IMT segment came in at 27%, expanding 300 bps year over year on cost control initiatives and improvement in management of operations.



Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for Mortgages segment came in at (29%) compared with 23% reported in the year-ago quarter owing to higher expenses on mortgage origination business.



Total operating expenses during the quarter soared 125% year over year to $793.7 million. The increase was primarily due to purchase and sale of homes in Zillow Offers business.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Sep 30, 2019, cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $2.32 billion compared with $1.44 billion reported in the previous quarter.



The company ended the quarter with long-term debt of $1.479 billion as compared with $716.8 million reported in the prior quarter.



For nine-months ended Sep 30, 2019, net cash used in operating activities came in at $670.3 million.



Guidance



Management expects fourth-quarter 2019 mortgage revenues of $17-$20 million. Homes segment revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $465-$490 million.



Total IMT segment revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of $308-$315 million. Premier Agent revenues are anticipated in the range of $225-$229 million.



Total Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to come in the range of ($43) to ($25) million.



The company plans to operate in around 26 markets by mid-2020. The company intends to commence operations in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.



For 2019, management updated segmental revenue guidance for 2019. The company now anticipates Total IMT segment revenues and Premier Agent revenues in the range of $1.265-$1.272 billion (previously $1.250-$1.270 billion) and $915-$919 million (previously $900-$915 million), respectively.



Mortgage segment revenues for fiscal 2019 are now expected to be in the range of $97-$100 million (previously $90-$100 million).



