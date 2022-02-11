Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Narrower-Than-Estimated Loss in Q4

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG reported a loss of 42 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $1.24. The company had reported earnings of 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $3,882.3 million soared 392% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.6%.

Top-Line Details

Homes segment revenues were $3,348.3 million, up a whopping 1,001% year over year. Zillow Offers revenues were $3,336.7 million, skyrocketing 1,006% year over year. Other revenues amounted to $11.7 million compared with $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Internet, Media & Technology (“IMT”) segment revenues increased 14% year over year to $483.2 million in the quarter. Premier Agent revenues totaled $353.8 million, up 13% year over year. Other revenues climbed 18% on a year-over-year basis to $129.4 million.



Mortgages segment revenues decreased 17% year over year to $50.8 million.

Key Metrics

Traffic to Zillow Group’s mobile apps and websites was almost flat year over year at 198 million average monthly users in the quarter. Visits were 2.3 billion, up 2% year over year.

Other Details

Gross profit increased 4.7% year over year to $467.1 million. Total operating expenses increased 85.3% year over year to $622 million. Total adjusted EBITDA was a negative $0.4 million in the quarter against an adjusted EBITDA of $169.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and investments were $3.1 billion compared with $3.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, Zillow Group expects total revenues between $3,123 million and $3,443 million. IMT segment revenues are expected to be $479-$494 million, with Premier Agent revenues between $358 million and $368 million. Homes revenues are expected between $2,600 million and $2,900 million. Mortgages revenues are anticipated to be $44-$49 million. Total adjusted EBITDA is expected between $124 million and $174 million.

