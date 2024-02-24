Zillow Group (ZG) Price Target Increased by 13.60% to 62.27

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:ZG) has been revised to 62.27 / share. This is an increase of 13.60% from the prior estimate of 54.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.02% from the latest reported closing price of 51.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.23%, an increase of 92.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.47% to 36,298K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 15,797K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,394K shares, representing a decrease of 130.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,355K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,718K shares, representing a decrease of 482.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 84.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,348K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,494K shares, representing a decrease of 176.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 71.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,051K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 907K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.