Zillow Group (ZG) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, beating the bottom-line and top-line estimates. Despite recording lower revenues year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, a favorable mix of first-time home buyers combined with solid engagements in its rental platforms remained tailwinds.

Net Income

GAAP net loss in the quarter was $72 million or a loss of 31 cents per share compared with a net loss of $261 million or a loss of $1 per share in the prior-year quarter. The narrower loss was primarily due to loss from discontinued operations in fourth-quarter 2021.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company’s net income declined to $52 million or 21 cents per share from $88 million or 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11 cents.



For 2022, Zillow witnessed a net loss of $101 million or a loss of 42 cents per share compared with a net loss of $528 million or a loss of $2.02 per share in 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $372 million or $1.43 per share, down from $413 million or $1.58 per share in 2021.

Zillow Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zillow Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zillow Group, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Revenues declined to $435 million from $535 million as both segments witnessed a top-line contraction. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $414 million.



The IMT segment witnessed a 14% decline and generated $417 million in revenues compared with $484 million in the prior-year quarter. Despite reporting a 20% decline from the prior-year quarter’s levels, Premier Agent revenues outperformed management’s expectations and Rental revenues increased by 13% year over year. Macro housing factors, including interest rates, higher home price and tight housing inventory levels, dented top-line performance. However, the company witnessed strong traffic and growth in multifamily properties. Improvement in mix of first time home buyers cushioned the top line in this segment.



The mortgages segment generated $18 million in revenues compared with $51 million in the year-earlier quarter. Seasonality and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions hampered revenue from this segment.



In 2022, total revenues declined by 8% year over year to $1,958 million.

Other Details

During the quarter, Zillow recorded a gross profit of $346 million compared with $440 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline is primarily due to lower revenues. The operating expenses during the quarter were $429 million, up from $408 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million compared with $154 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by a significant fall in adjusted EBITDA in the IMT segment.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the full year 2022, Zillow generated $4,504 million cash from operating activities against $3,177 million cash utilization in the prior-year period. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $1,466 million in cash and cash equivalents with $139 million of lease liabilities, net of the current portion compared with respective tallies of $2,315 million and $148 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Zillow estimates total revenue to be in the range of $404-$437 million, indicating a 22% year-over-year decline. Total adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $48 million to $63 million. Within the IMT segment, the company anticipates Premier Agent revenue to decline in the range of 23% to 28% year over year. Management expects a modest increase in operating expenditures and cost of revenues owing to investments in VRX media and the company’s new ShowingTime+ products.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zillow currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Autohome Inc. ATHM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ATHM for the current year stand at $2.45 per share.



Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers, primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Viavi Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



Jabil Inc. JBL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for JBL for the current year have remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $8.37 per share.



Jabil is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services. The company offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.