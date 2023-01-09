Zillow Group (Z) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.56, changing hands as high as $39.44 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of Z shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, Z's low point in its 52 week range is $26.1419 per share, with $65.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.09.
