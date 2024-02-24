Zillow Group (Z) Price Target Increased by 14.94% to 64.66

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:Z) has been revised to 64.66 / share. This is an increase of 14.94% from the prior estimate of 56.25 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.95 to a high of 86.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from the latest reported closing price of 53.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Z is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 172,332K shares. The put/call ratio of Z is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 36,394K shares representing 15.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,970K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 81.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 248.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,608K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,637K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,341K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing an increase of 62.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 175.49% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,175K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc., or simply Zillow, is an American tech real-estate marketplace company that was founded in 2006. Zillow has stated that it is a media company that generates revenue by selling advertising on its website. In April 2009, Zillow announced a partnership to lend its real-estate search engine to the websites of more than 180 United States newspapers as a part of the Zillow Newspaper Consortium. Zillow shares advertising revenue from the co-branded sites with the newspapers and extends its reach into local markets.

