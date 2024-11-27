Zillow Group price target raised to $95 from $70 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Zillow (Z) Group (ZG) to $95 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Zillow’s research team shared their predictions for 2025 earlier this week, which reflects real estate transaction value growth of about 10%. This projection is slightly more conservative than the National Association of Realtors, which is calling for over 11% growth next year. Either way, this is a welcomed improvement from a flat housing market in 2024, Craig-Hallum says.
