Zillow Group price target raised to $95 from $70 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Zillow (Z) Group (ZG) to $95 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Zillow’s research team shared their predictions for 2025 earlier this week, which reflects real estate transaction value growth of about 10%. This projection is slightly more conservative than the National Association of Realtors, which is calling for over 11% growth next year. Either way, this is a welcomed improvement from a flat housing market in 2024, Craig-Hallum says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.