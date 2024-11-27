News & Insights

Stocks

Zillow Group price target raised to $95 from $70 at Craig-Hallum

November 27, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Zillow (Z) Group (ZG) to $95 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Zillow’s research team shared their predictions for 2025 earlier this week, which reflects real estate transaction value growth of about 10%. This projection is slightly more conservative than the National Association of Realtors, which is calling for over 11% growth next year. Either way, this is a welcomed improvement from a flat housing market in 2024, Craig-Hallum says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

Z
ZG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.