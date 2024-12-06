Zillow Group price target raised to $93 from $73 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Zillow Group (ZG) to $93 from $73 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following management discussions and a second look at industry data-points. The firm came away “more positive” on the prospects for mortgage and residential revenue growth in 2025 and 2026. Piper added that it continues to view Zillow as a name to own into 2025.
