Zillow Group price target raised to $73 from $62 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Zillow Group (ZG) to $73 from $62 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered solid Q3 results that handily beat its revenue and EBITDA forecasts. New products appear to be driving share gains above the market rate of growth as conversion improves, Piper adds.

