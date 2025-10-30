Zillow Group Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG), on Thursday, reported third-quarter net income of $10 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $20 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $113 million or $0.44 per share, compared to $89 million or $0.35 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $676 million, up from $581 million in the prior year.

