Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) shareholders are still up 162% over 5 years despite pulling back 5.0% in the past week

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 162% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In light of the stock dropping 5.0% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Given that Zillow Group only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, Zillow Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 36% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 21% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Zillow Group worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

Zillow Group is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Zillow Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

While the broader market gained around 35% in the last year, Zillow Group shareholders lost 9.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 21% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zillow Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Zillow Group has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

