Zillow Group Inc - (ZG) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 57.78

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ZG) has been revised to 57.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 54.44 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.90% from the latest reported closing price of 51.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.32%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.32% to 177,328K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 36,394K shares representing 15.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares, representing an increase of 56.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 159.45% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,718K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,406K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,929K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 12.40% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,848K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 62.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 171.70% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,439K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares, representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information



Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

Additional reading:

