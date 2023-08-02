Zillow Group Inc - (ZG) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 54.44

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ZG) has been revised to 54.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 51.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.28% from the latest reported closing price of 53.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.00% to 154,398K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 15,797K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,394K shares, representing a decrease of 130.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 50.85% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,675K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 126,078.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,929K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 92.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 1,666.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,848K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 62.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 171.70% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,439K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares, representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Zillow Group Background Information

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

