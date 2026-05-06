Zillow Group Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group Inc. (Z) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $46 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zillow Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $708 million from $598 million last year.

Zillow Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $708 Mln vs. $598 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.