Zillow Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZG

In trading on Friday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.69, changing hands as high as $38.74 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.201 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

