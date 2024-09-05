Zillow Group Boosts AI-Powered Search Experience: Stock to Gain?

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG recently announced that it has upgraded its AI-powered search engine capabilities. The new version offers greater freedom and personalization, enabling buyers and renters to search properties using simple and everyday natural language.



Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning models, Zillow has transformed its search engine to respond in a friendly conversational manner with natural and human-like sentences. Home buyers often have a wide range of criteria when they look for their ideal homes. It is very much possible that their parameters are not listed in the traditional filters.



This new version eliminates the rigidity of these traditional filters by allowing buyers to choose based on any unique preferences they have such as commute times, affordability, proximity to schools and nearby points of interest. For instance, users can search for things like “3 bedroom houses near Roosevelt High School,” “Apartments near Denver Union Station,” “Seattle homes under $5,000 monthly,” and more.



The upgraded version is currently available on the Zillow app for IOS and Android devices and will soon be available on the website as well. Notably, the company had already integrated AI features across its comprehensive product suits, including natural Zestimate valuation, personalized home recommendations and Showcase listings.

Will This Growing AI Focus Boost ZG’s Share Performance?

Zillow’s customer-oriented approach to streamline the home search process with AI and matching the unique requirements of each home buyer and renters efficiently, bodes well for its long term growth prospects.

ZG’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Zillow have gained 1.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ZG’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Zillow currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.