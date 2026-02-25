Zillow Group (BIT:1ZUS) Price Target Decreased by 11.58% to 67.66

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group (BIT:1ZUS) has been revised to €67.66 / share. This is a decrease of 11.58% from the prior estimate of €76.53 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €44.29 to a high of €101.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.15% from the latest reported closing price of €39.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 14.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZUS is 0.48%, an increase of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 189,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 26,084K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,566K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,953K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing an increase of 81.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 383.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,826K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 6,057K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares , representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 15.76% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,053K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,991K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 18.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.