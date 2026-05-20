Zillow Group (BIT:1ZUS) Price Target Decreased by 10.32% to 56.58

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group (BIT:1ZUS) has been revised to €56.58 / share. This is a decrease of 10.32% from the prior estimate of €63.09 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.62 to a high of €99.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.12% from the latest reported closing price of €32.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 322 owner(s) or 39.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZUS is 0.42%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 199,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 25,894K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,196K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,826K shares , representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,010K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,197K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,953K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZUS by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,502K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

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