Zillow Group (BIT:1ZGU) Price Target Decreased by 10.62% to 67.60

The average one-year price target for Zillow Group (BIT:1ZGU) has been revised to €67.60 / share. This is a decrease of 10.62% from the prior estimate of €75.63 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €44.25 to a high of €101.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.64% from the latest reported closing price of €38.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZGU is 0.15%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 43,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,387K shares representing 24.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZGU by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,228K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,057K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,041K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZGU by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,025K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZGU by 10.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,729K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZGU by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.