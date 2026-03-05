Markets
Z

Zillow Group Authorized Additional $1.25 Bln Buy Back, Stock Up 4%

March 05, 2026 — 09:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), a real estate app and website, Thursday announced that it has been authorized to repurchase up to an additional $1.25 billion of its Class A common stock or Class C capital stock.

As of March 4, after the increased share repurchase authorization, the company has around $1.3 billion remaining capacity for future share buybacks.

From Jan. 1, 2026, through March 4, 2026, Zillow Group repurchased 3.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $47.84 per share and 9.7 million shares of Class C capital stock at a weighted average price of $45.92 per share, for a total purchase price of $626 million, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Z shares are trading at $47.76, up 4.23% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

Z
ZG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.