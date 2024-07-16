Zillow Gr Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Zillow Gr. Our analysis of options history for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $76,250, and 6 were calls, valued at $183,918.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $51.0 and $60.0 for Zillow Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zillow Gr stands at 745.38, with a total volume reaching 920.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zillow Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $51.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.35 $10.2 $10.24 $60.00 $51.2K 1.8K 0 Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.1 $2.07 $2.1 $52.00 $42.0K 675 32 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $52.50 $39.0K 1.0K 16 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.96 $2.95 $2.95 $55.00 $26.5K 1.9K 872 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.35 $3.2 $3.2 $52.00 $25.9K 21 0

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zillow Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Zillow Gr's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,190,456, with Z's price up by 0.7%, positioned at $52.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

