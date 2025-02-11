ZILLOW Earnings Results: $Z Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZILLOW ($Z) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $554,000,000, missing estimates of $555,565,440 by $-1,565,440.
ZILLOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of ZILLOW stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,484,349 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $222,475,683
- FMR LLC added 3,272,118 shares (+179.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $208,924,734
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,682,985 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $171,308,592
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,116,298 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,125,627
- GREENCAPE CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 916,503 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,867,047
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 855,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,628,783
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 821,734 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,467,715
