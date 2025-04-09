Zillow Collaborates With HomeServices of America on Showcase

Zillow Group Z has partnered with HomeServices of America to offer its exclusive AI-powered listing experience, Showcase. This collaboration will aid in expanding Zillow Showcase’s reach, generating higher revenues for the company.

Through Zillow’s Showcase, HomeServices of America clients will get more exposure and brand visibility in the marketplace by tapping into Zillow’s high-intent shopping audience, leading to tangible results.

To engage shoppers, Zillow Showcase features visually rich listing designs with high-resolution, scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization and an interactive floor plan. As such, buyers can make informed decisions, aiding in higher conversions.

Zillow Showcase is now available for 1.7% of all new listings as of March 31, 2025. The company plans to increase its reach to 5-10% of all U.S. listings for an estimated revenue opportunity of $150-$300 million.

Zillow Group provides several marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry. Each of these products and solutions is designed to yield incremental revenue opportunities per transaction. At the same time, these are focused on improving the company’s consumer funnel by capturing consumer demand and connecting the same to its partner network.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.5% over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 16.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

