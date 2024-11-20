Zillow call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zillow (Z) with 7,921 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 43.09%. Jan-25 85 calls and Jan-25 90 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 18th.

