Zillow call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zillow (Z) with 7,921 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 43.09%. Jan-25 85 calls and Jan-25 90 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on Z:
- Zillow Group names Jun Choo as COO
- Zillow Group price target raised to $75 from $55 at Susquehanna
- Zillow Group participates in a conference call with Maxim
- Zillow price target raised to $78 from $60 at Deutsche Bank
- Zillow Group price target raised to $50 from $36 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.