Zillow beats bid for new trial in REX consumer deception lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zillow ZG.O has defeated a bid by discount home brokerage REX - Real Estate Exchange for a new trial in a Seattle federal lawsuit accusing the online home-listing giant of deceptive business practices.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly in an order on Thursday said REX had not met its burden to upend a jury’s Sept. 29 verdict following an eight-day trial.

Attorneys for REX at Boies Schiller Flexner accused Zillow of suppressing the brokerage’s home listings by placing them under a secondary “other” tab on the website. REX claimed hundreds of millions of dollars in damages in the lead-up to the trial on allegations of consumer deception and false advertising.

REX has billed itself as a "disruptor" that sought to offer consumers a chance to sell their homes while paying lower commissions. The company asked for a retrial only on its allegation of unfair practices under Washington state’s consumer protection law.

Zilly said “REX’s lack of success on its [consumer protection] claim is not the result of any procedural flaw in the litigation of this matter or any error on the part of the court. Rather, the record fully supports the jury’s verdict.”

Lawyers for REX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Seattle-based Zillow in a statement said it was pleased with the court's ruling and the company would "move forward."

Zillow had denied any wrongdoing and said there were legitimate business reasons backing its website redesign that featured some listings on a secondary tab and not the default site for “agent” listings.

It said that REX, founded in 2015, went out of business for reasons unrelated to Zillow's business practices. Zillow's two-tab display was "designed to help consumers locate information regarding real estate listings on Zillow's website," the attorneys said.

The jury found that REX had proven Zillow violated a consumer protection law in placing REX’s home-listings on a secondary page. But the same panel also found that Zillow’s conduct “was reasonable in relation to the development and preservation of its business,” the judge said.

Zillow had defeated other claims in the 2021 lawsuit before trial, persuading the judge to dismiss allegations that it abused its market power in violation of U.S. antitrust provisions.

The case is REX - Real Estate Exchange Inc v. Zillow Inc, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, 2:21-CV-00312-TSZ.

For REX: Carl Goldfarb and Ursula Ungaro of Boies Schiller Flexner

For Zillow: Jay Jurata and Russell Cohen of Dechert; Aravind Swaminathan of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

Read more:

As real estate commission lawsuits rise, consumer attorneys seek case consolidation

Zillow rival seeks US court retrial in home-listing lawsuit

Zillow wins US jury trial in case over rival home listings

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.