Zillow Aims for Real Estate Transparency Through New Listing Standards

Zillow Group Z recently announced its new listing standards aimed at real estate transparency, where all the information will be easily accessible without any barriers and bias. The move will strengthen consumer trust and confidence in the company’s brand.

Zillow’s new listing standards adhere to the National Association of Realtors Clear Cooperation Policy, whereby any publicly marketed listing should be mandatorily listed within a day in the Multiple Listing Service and then published on Zillow. As such, any listing that is available to any buyer should be available to all buyers. This will lead to an open and competitive housing marketplace, benefiting both sellers and buyers.

eXp Realty EXPI has been a frontrunner in accepting these new standards. EXPI has entered into a partnership with Zillow to provide its listings on Zillow’s platform with maximum visibility in an efficient marketplace.

Zillow: In a Nutshell

Zillow Group and its affiliates primarily connect renters, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals to meet a wide range of residential real estate needs. They intend to transform the experience through its all-in-one digital platform, the Zillow housing super app.

The above move highlights Zillow’s commitment to fair real estate information dissemination, which will reap benefits for all buyers and sellers alike. This will enhance its brand appeal by building customers’ faith. By readily collaborating with Zillow, EXPI is also delivering value to its customers.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 1.5% over the past six months, narrower than its industry’s decline of 9.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

