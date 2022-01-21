Zillow: Still Industry Leader In Core Business

Zillow Group (Z) is one of the old-school online real estate companies, having been founded in 2006 with an advertising based-model of providing home buying and realtor referral information.

Currently, Zillow has data on over 110 million homes across the U.S. and offers features such as value estimates of homes, value changes of each home in a given time frame, aerial views of homes, and prices of comparable homes in the area.

It also provides much-needed information on a given home such as size and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Users can even get estimates of homes that have undergone significant changes, such as a remodeled kitchen.

Zillow remains a category leader for online real estate advertising, with over 168 million average monthly unique users across multiple sites. Zillow operates the top two online and mobile real estate lead-generating services, Zillow.com and Trulia.com, as well as high-growth segments in rentals and mortgage lead generation.

Zillow occupies a strong competitive position in the market against competitors such realtor.com due to its growing share of user traffic, and advertiser spend.

I am bullish on Z stock as I believe a return to its roots of a real estate informational website and agent referral business can be a viable business model.

Flipping Homes

In one of the most ill-conceived, short-sighted business decisions I’ve seen in a while, Zillow began a home-flipping business. Branded as Zillow Offers, and explained as an “iBuying service” the company began buying its own inventory of homes several years ago.

It claimed to have the algorithms that made this decades-old, high-risk venture a safe proposition.

What could possibly go wrong.

Management explained it well in its Q3 conference call:

“We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” said Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton. “While we built and learned a tremendous amount operating Zillow Offers, it served only a small portion of our customers. Our core business and brand are strong, and we remain committed to creating an integrated and digital real estate transaction that solves the pain points of buyers and sellers while serving a wider audience.”

The company’s surprising shutdown of Zillow Offers after over three years of capital investment, employee resources and company focus was due to weaker-than-expected execution on developing/scaling effective pricing algorithms.

This resulted in higher-than-expected earnings volatility, and long-term potential capital commitments. In other words, there was no way out of this predicament that would be beneficial to the company and shareholders.

Financial Results

Although the struggles in the home-buying business was the key story of Q3, other segments produced decent results.

The Internet, Media and Technology segment (IMT) -- which includes the realtor relationship and advertising business -- showed revenue growth of 16% compared to the prior period. Agent Relationship revenues increased 20%. The Mortgage Origination business increased 30% to $70 million.

The home-purchasing business made a mess of the financial results as noted above, but nonetheless, the company ended up with cash and investments totaling $3.2 billion by the end of the Q3. Much of that is attributed to paying off credit facilities associated with the home-buying business.

It is almost pointless to analyze the financial results of the company with the home-buying business still dragging down results.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Z has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $96, the average Zillow price target implies 83.2% upside potential.

Conclusion

Zillow also announced a $750-million share buyback program as it believe its stock is undervalued as a result of the disastrous foray into home buying.

Absent a housing crash similar to what we experienced in 2008, Zillow should be able to generate positive cash flow, and create shareholder value going forward.

