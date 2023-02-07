Zilka Yahal Cuts Stake in Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)

Fintel reports that Zilka Yahal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.58MM shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.47MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviz Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IL:INVZ is 0.4663%, an increase of 7.8280%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 72,780K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Antara Capital holds 12,469,391 shares

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 8,576,206 shares

FIFTHDELTA holds 7,871,358 shares

Cowen And Company holds 5,066,390 shares

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,979,407 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.