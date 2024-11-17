Zijin Mining to Repurchase and Cancel Restricted Shares

Zijin Mining Group Co (HK:2899) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Zijin Mining Group Co. has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 345,600 restricted A Shares due to non-compliance by 10 participants in their incentive scheme. This move will slightly reduce the total number of shares and registered capital of the company. Shareholders are advised to remain cautious as the company proceeds with statutory procedures.

For further insights into HK:2899 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.