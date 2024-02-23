News & Insights

Zijin Mining receives approval for expansion of Tibet copper mine

February 23, 2024 — 05:31 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese miner Zijin Mining Group 601899.SS has received local government approval for the second phase expansion of its Julong copper project in Tibet, the company said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

The expansion will raise the capacity of the mine to a total of around 350,000 metric tons of copper per day, and will require total investment of around 17.5 billion yuan ($2.43 billion), the company said.

($1 = 7.1979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley, Editing by William Maclean)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.