Zijin Mining receives approval for expansion of Tibet copper mine

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese miner Zijin Mining Group 601899.SS has received local government approval for the second phase expansion of its Julong copper project in Tibet, the company said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

The expansion will raise the capacity of the mine to a total of around 350,000 metric tons of copper per day, and will require total investment of around 17.5 billion yuan ($2.43 billion), the company said.

($1 = 7.1979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley, Editing by William Maclean)

