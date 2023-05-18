News & Insights

US Markets

Zijin Mining halts operations at Colombia mine after attack

May 18, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, May 18 (Reuters) - A bombing by illegal miners at Zijin Mining's 601899.SS gold mine in Colombia killed two people and injured 14 more, the company said on Thursday, and underground operations were suspended following the incident.

The mine is located in the municipality of Buritica, in Antioquia province, where road blocks and attacks by illegal miners are frequent.

"This reprehensible act occurred in the company's Higabra tunnel, which illegal miners have tapped into to advance their illicit mineral extraction efforts," Zijin said in a statement.

Four members of Colombia's police were injured in the attack, as well as five security personnel.

Thousands of informal miners work in sometimes deadly conditions in dozens of informal tunnels in Buritica, including many close to or within Zijin's concession.

These activities, organized in part by criminal gang the Clan del Golfo, affect the security of nearby communities and impact Zijin's production, a Reuters investigation found in 2021.

The miner produced 196,493 ounces of gold and 294,581 ounces of silver at the mine in 2021, the company said. The mine at Buritica has reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold.

Zijin paid $1 billion in late 2019 to buy the mine from Canada's Continental Gold, despite security concerns related to attacks on personnel.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.