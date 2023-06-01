Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 16.65

The average one-year price target for Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899) has been revised to 16.65 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 18.09 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.38 to a high of 22.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.57% from the latest reported closing price of 10.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zijin Mining Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2899 is 0.53%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 926,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 336,078K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297,340K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2899 by 20.91% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 68,598K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,292K shares, representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2899 by 37.25% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 62,890K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,200K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2899 by 22.69% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 40,000K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2899 by 11.23% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 38,442K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,426K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2899 by 8.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.