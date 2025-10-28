Zijin Mining Group Company (ZIJMF) Price Target Increased by 20.29% to 4.67

The average one-year price target for Zijin Mining Group Company (OTCPK:ZIJMF) has been revised to $4.67 / share. This is an increase of 20.29% from the prior estimate of $3.88 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.64 to a high of $6.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.06% from the latest reported closing price of $2.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zijin Mining Group Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIJMF is 0.64%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 995,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 182,698K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214,928K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86,657K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 14.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,077K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,553K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 50,926K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,332K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 35,706K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,222K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 23.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

