Zijin Mining Group Company (SHSE:601899) Price Target Increased by 22.82% to 34.08

The average one-year price target for Zijin Mining Group Company (SHSE:601899) has been revised to CN¥34.08 / share. This is an increase of 22.82% from the prior estimate of CN¥27.75 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥19.29 to a high of CN¥45.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥30.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zijin Mining Group Company. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 601899 is 0.31%, an increase of 21.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.13% to 100,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,271K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601899 by 4.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,388K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,243K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601899 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 10,624K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing an increase of 74.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601899 by 326.34% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 7,041K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,955K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 601899 by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,025K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,658K shares , representing a decrease of 51.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 601899 by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.