Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H (ZIJMF) Price Target Increased by 6.92% to 2.17

The average one-year price target for Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H (OTC:ZIJMF) has been revised to 2.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 2.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.76 to a high of 2.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from the latest reported closing price of 1.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zijin Mining Group Co., - Class H. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIJMF is 0.51%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.23% to 1,019,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 336,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297,340K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 20.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,583K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,205K shares, representing an increase of 80.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 376.38% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 65,818K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,598K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 62,890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,200K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 22.69% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 53,978K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,281K shares, representing an increase of 80.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIJMF by 375.00% over the last quarter.

